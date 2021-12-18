Seventy percent of Clatsop County residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus, a goal the county has sought to reach since vaccines became widely available to the public earlier this year.
The county reported on Friday that 27,615 people had been vaccinated. The county's vaccination rate is among the highest in Oregon.
"I think it is a testament to the collaboration of all the health care resources in the county," Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said in a text message. "It showcases good communications and local media efforts to inform residents of vaccination clinics and why it is important to get vaccinated.
"I'm very proud of this county and hopeful that the momentum continues through the booster dose phase."
The pace of vaccinations peaked during the spring and slowed over the summer and fall. In late June, for example, the vaccination rate was 54%. By late September, it was 63%.
The county initially set the goal in the hopes of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19. But public health leaders have cautioned for the past several months that it is unclear whether the 70% target will be effective as variants such as delta and omicron emerge.
In a weekly vaccine task force update, the county also reported Friday that 80% of residents 18 and older are at least partially vaccinated.
“We would just urge other folks who are, maybe have been, on the sidelines thinking it over to ask more questions and, hopefully, get vaccinated themselves,” Tom Bennett, a county spokesman, said.
The vaccine task force is planning more booster clinics that offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. So far, more than 9,000 residents have received booster doses, the county reported.
While the county marked the vaccination milestone, state leaders warned of a new wave of virus cases driven by the omicron variant.
"We're in a race against the clock," Gov. Kate Brown said during a Friday afternoon press call.
The new infections come as Oregon was slowly recovering from the delta surge that began last July and peaked in early September.
A forecast released by Oregon Health & Science University said the new variant will push out the dominant delta variant by the last week of December.
Peter Graven, the lead author of the OHSU forecast, said omicron doubles at twice the rate of the delta variant, doubling the number of infections every two days.
“We have about two to three weeks before we’ll see omicron accelerate and become the dominant strain," Graven said. “We expect that cases will ramp up quickly.”
The OHSU report said early studies in Europe show vaccines and earlier exposure to the virus are not as effective against omicron as earlier variations of COVID-19.
The Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccination loses about 50% of its protective power with omicron. The third booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, now authorized for anyone over age 16, offers significant additional protection.
The booster is especially needed for those most vulnerable to severe illness, including immunocompromised residents or older adults living in congregant settings.
"I'm calling on 1 million Oregonians to step up and get a booster shot," Brown said.
The Oregon Health Authority's weekly report on virus cases found that unvaccinated people accounted for just under 70% of new infections. Vaccinated people accounted for just over 30%.
The biggest difference is in severity of illness. Only 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have required hospitalization, and 1.3% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.