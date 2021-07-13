The Oregon Health Authority reported a 10th person in Clatsop County has died from the coronavirus.
An 86-year-old man died on March 2 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria after testing positive for the virus on Feb. 19. The man was reported to have had underlying conditions, but no other information was provided.
Since the pandemic began, Clatsop County has recorded 1,098 virus cases. Twenty-five people have been hospitalized and 10 have died.
Nine new cases were reported in the county on Tuesday.
The health authority reported 211,065 cases and 2,800 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday.