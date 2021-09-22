breaking County records 26th virus death The Astorian Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County reported a 26th death related to the coronavirus.An 84-year-old woman died Saturday at her residence. The county said she was not vaccinated against the virus. Clatsop County is tracking 26 local coronavirus deaths. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian No other information was immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus County Clatsop County Death Medicine Microbiology Coronavirus Woman Software App Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App