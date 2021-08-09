Clatsop County recorded 55 new coronavirus cases over the past few days, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The new virus cases are part of the 3,229 the health authority reported across Oregon for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, Clatsop County has recorded 1,348 virus cases and 11 deaths.
The county said on Friday that more people are seeking to get tested for the virus, straining the testing capacity at local hospitals, clinics and the county Public Health Department.
As of Friday, 22,414 people in the county — 56.8% — had been fully vaccinated. The county has set a goal of having 27,533 people — 70% — vaccinated to try to achieve herd immunity against the virus.
The state lifted most virus restrictions at the end of June, turning the power over to counties. The surge of new virus cases tied to the delta variant has placed pressure on counties to take action.
Multnomah County, the state's largest by population, announced on Monday that masks will be required at indoor public spaces starting Friday.
Gov. Kate Brown urged other counties to impose mask requirements.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, city and county leaders have asked me for local control and the ability to make local public health decisions when it comes to COVID-19," the governor said in a statement. "I’d like to thank Chair (Deborah) Kafoury and Multnomah County leaders for taking bold action to slow the spread of the delta variant in our communities. Wearing a mask is a simple way to protect your friends and family. Indoor mask requirements will help us stop the spread of COVID-19 while keeping Oregon open for business.
“Last week, I spoke with county leaders statewide, and several elected officials from the areas of our state seeing the largest spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations asked me not to take statewide action, and again asked for local control.
“I am calling on local leaders to take action now to institute mask requirements. At this point in the pandemic, local leaders are in a unique position to help deliver the message to members of their communities about effective safety measures like vaccination and masks.
"But the fact remains, we have a finite number of staffed hospital beds in Oregon. If local leaders continue not to act and their regional hospitals exceed their capacity, it will impact hospitals all across the state. We will continue to explore statewide health measures necessary to stop the delta variant from stretching Oregon hospitals beyond their full capacity.”