A fourth Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority described the person as an 85-year-old man.
He tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 31 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin. No other information was immediately available.
The first reported death of a county resident from the virus was in November. The Astorian reported that it was Carlos Anaya, a 62-year-old former press operator at the newspaper.
The health authority described the second death as a 62-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
The health authority said both men had underlying conditions.
The health authority described the third death as a 55-year-old man. He tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Providence Seaside Hospital.
He reportedly had no underlying conditions.
The county has recorded 657 virus cases since March. According to the county, 11 were hospitalized four have died.