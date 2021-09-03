The Oregon Health Authority reported several new coronavirus deaths for Clatsop County as virus cases continue to surge.
The health authority disclosed eight new virus deaths on Friday in addition to two virus deaths previously reported by the county. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 21 virus deaths as of Friday.
“The state is getting overwhelmed with having to process death certificates, which is why some of these are taking a while to get posted,” said Tom Bennett, a county spokesman.
The county said a 67-year-old woman died Aug. 28 at a local hospital.
A 91-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on Aug. 4 died on Aug. 25 at her residence, according to the state.
An 88-year-old man died of the virus on Aug. 24 at his residence.
A 95-year-old man tested positive for the virus on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 22 at his residence, according to the state.
A 97-year-old woman tested positive for the virus on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence, according to the state.
A 75-year-old woman died of the virus on Aug. 13 at her residence.
A 72-year-old woman died of the virus on Aug. 13 at her residence.
A 44-year-old man who first became positive on Aug. 3 died on Aug. 11 at a local hospital, according to the state and county.