Clatsop County on Monday reported 10 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male under 10, a female between 10 and 19, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include two women and two men in their 20s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s.
One of the new cases was hospitalized, while the other nine were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 468 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 95,010 cases and 1,161 deaths statewide as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.