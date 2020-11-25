Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 10 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man and woman in their 20s and a woman in her 40s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include two women and a man in their 40s, two women and a man in their 50s and a man in his 60s.
The county has recorded 362 virus cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, five were hospitalized and one has died. The rest were recovering at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 68,503 cases and 867 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 8,504 test results in Clatsop County, including 345 of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.