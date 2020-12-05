Clatsop County on Saturday reported 10 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between 10 and 19, a woman in her 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county.
The others live in the southern part of the county and include a male under 10, a male between 10 and 19, a man in his 40s and two men in their 80s.
One was hospitalized and the rest were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 410 cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, seven have been hospitalized and one has died. The rest were recovering at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.