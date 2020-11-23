Clatsop County on Monday reported 11 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s living in the northern part of the county.
The others live in the southern part of the county and include two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man and woman in their 40s, a woman in her 50s and man in his 60s.
One of the new cases was hospitalized, according to the county, and the rest were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 343 cases since March. According to the county, five were hospitalized and one has died.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 66,333 cases and 826 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 8,350 test results in Clatsop County, including 335 of the positive cases.
The health authority announced Friday that it will change the way virus testing is tracked.
The state has been tracking the number of new people tested. People who tested negative were counted only once, no matter how many negative test results they received.
The health authority will begin tracking the number of tests administered so that the state’s testing capacity is more accurately represented.
The Chinook Observer reported that Pacific County, Washington, disclosed 94 new virus cases on Friday, pushing the case count to 340.
"We do not report these numbers to cause alarm, but rather to increase awareness of the surge and to remind people to take recommended safety precautions," Pacific County Public Health and Human Services said in a statement Friday night.
