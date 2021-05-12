Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 11 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 70s, whose residence is unknown, along with a female between 10 and 19, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and involve a female under 10, three males between 10 and 19, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s.
One was hospitalized and the others were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 976 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 24 have been hospitalized and eight have died.