Clatsop County on Monday reported 12 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county.
The others live in the southern part of the county and involve a man and a woman in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 60s.
All 12 were recovering at home. A woman in her 60s living in the northern part of the county who's case was reported on Wednesday was hospitalized.
The county has recorded 893 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 22 were hospitalized and eight have died.