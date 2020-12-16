Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 12 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between the age of 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include two females between 10 and 19, a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, a man in his 40s and a man and a woman in their 50s.
All 12 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 485 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
(1) comment
Oregon 2019 Deaths from all causes
37,393 or 3,116 per month
Covid 19 Deaths YTD 1,214 or 105.5 per month as of 12/16/20
From State of Oregon website, vital statistics
Washington 2018 Deaths from all causes
56,913 or 4,472 per month
Covid 19 deaths YTD 2,953 or 256 per month as of 12/16/20.
State of Washington website, vital statistics
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.