Clatsop County on Monday reported 12 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between 10 and 19, two women in their 20s and a woman in her 50s living in the northern part of the county.
The others live in the southern part of the county and include a male between 10 and 19, two women in their 40s, three men and a woman in their 50s and a man in his 70s.
All 12 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 727 cases since March. According to the county, 16 were hospitalized and five have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 138,587 cases and 1,882 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.