Clatsop County on Friday reported a 12th death from the coronavirus.
The county said a 52-year-old man died Thursday at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. No other information was immediately available.
The Oregon Health Authority recorded 35 new virus cases in the county on Friday and 26 new cases on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county recorded 1,664 virus cases as of Friday.
The county also reported that 23,094 people — 58.5% — were fully vaccinated against the virus as of Friday. The county has set of a goal of having 27,533 people — 70% — vaccinated to try to achieve herd immunity.
In a weekly update on local hospitalizations, the county reported 14 from Aug. 14 to Friday, the same number as the previous week. The county said 10 of the people hospitalized were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated.
Health care leaders have warned about the strain virus patients are placing on hospitals and the ability to care for other patients.
Erik Thorsen, the CEO of Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, told the Portland Tribune and The Astorian that several patients have died because they were unable to be transferred to other hospitals for specialized care.
“There are patients who need specialized care that we cannot offer, that in normal times would be transferred to a tertiary center, but the tertiary centers are full, and so we’re not able to get that specialized care for those individuals on an immediate basis,” Thorsen said.