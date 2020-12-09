Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 13 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 30s, two men in their 40s and a woman in her 60s who live in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a woman and man in their 20s, a man in his 30s, three men and a woman in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s.
All 13 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 440 virus cases since March. Two have died.
The county Public Health Department did not report the number of people who have been hospitalized or who have recovered.
A county spokesman said that with the growing number of cases, the department is unable to track the number of cases recovered like it has before.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 88,287 cases and 1,110 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
