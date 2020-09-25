Clatsop County reported Friday that 13 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including five more workers tied to the Pacific Seafood outbreak in Warrenton.
The eight other cases involve people living in the northern part of the county and include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s.
All eight were reportedly recovering at home.
The county reported Thursday that 77 out of Pacific Seafood's 159 night-shift workforce tested positive for the virus. About 160 of the plant's day-shift workers are also being tested.
Test results of those workers are expected to be released over the weekend.
The total count of the outbreak at Pacific Seafood was not immediately clear, but the county has announced 82 cases over the past few days. The state put the figure at 79, including contacts of workers.
The county said it is working with the Oregon Health Authority to perform contact tracing, quarantine and other services for the positive cases.
The county is urging people who have shared their homes with anyone recently diagnosed with the virus to self-quarantine for 14 days, practice social distancing and monitor for any symptoms.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 32,314 cases and 542 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,651 test results in Clatsop County, including 205 of the positive cases.
