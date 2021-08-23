breaking County reports 13th virus death The Astorian Aug 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County reported a 13th death from the coronavirus.The county said a 95-year-old woman died Sunday at her home in Seaside. No other information was immediately available. Clatsop County reported a 13th death from the coronavirus. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the county over the weekend.Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,683 cases and 13 deaths. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Coronavirus Medicine Clatsop County Death Virus Oregon Health Authority Width Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App