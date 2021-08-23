Clatsop County reported a 13th death from the coronavirus.

The county said a 95-year-old woman died Sunday at her home in Seaside. No other information was immediately available.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the county over the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,683 cases and 13 deaths.

