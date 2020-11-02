Clatsop County on Monday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, linking a recent spike to parties and social gatherings.
The cases include a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s living in the northern part of the county.
The others live in the southern part of the county and include two men in their 40s, two men in their 60s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s.
The county has recorded 268 cases since March. According to the county, 234 have recovered and the others were convalescing at home.
The county’s Public Health Department said that parties and social gatherings are the primary cause of the recent spike in cases.
The county said in a statement that, “people should not assume that respiratory symptoms like coughing or congestion are merely from allergies or colds, and should seek care and stay home when they are sick.”
Arrow Dental in Astoria closed its office last week after a person in the office tested positive for the virus.
Aimee Breon, the director of Arrow Dental, said she is confident in their efforts to reduce any risks of exposure.
“Being that we are a medical facility we treat all patients and employees as if they are positive and use the highest of required personal protective equipment, as well as follow all CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Breon said in an email. “We have asked for our staff to quarantine and had a third-party company sanitize our facility for extra precautions.
“We went above and beyond for the safety of our staff and patients.”
Clatsop Community College reported Monday that it was contacted by two people who were exposed to the virus but have not tested positive.
“The exposure to COVID-19 occurred off campus for both individuals,” the college said in a statement. “We are sharing this message with all members of the community to provide awareness and understanding of what it means that there has been exposure to COVID but not a confirmed case at the college.
“The risk of spreading the virus to the campus community remains low, thanks to the individuals quickly complying with self-quarantining, and following the social distancing and face covering protocols while on campus.”
The college said both people are self-quarantined at home, and that since learning about the potential exposure, the college has completed a thorough cleaning of the buildings and classes where the individuals visited.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 45,978 cases and 692 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 7,225 test results in Clatsop County, including 260 of the positive cases.
