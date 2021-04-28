Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a female between 10 and 19, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and involve a male under 9, a male between 10 and 19, three men and three women in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 50s and a woman in her 60s.
All 14 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 939 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 22 were hospitalized and eight have died.
A woman in her 40s from the southern part of the county whose case was reported on Tuesday was determined not to be a Clatsop County case.