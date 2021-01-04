Clatsop County on Monday reported 16 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include two women and two men in their 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and three men and two women in their 60s.
One person was hospitalized and the others were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 606 cases since March. According to the county, 10 were hospitalized and three have died.
A spokesman for the county said the new cases appear to be tied to a combination of gatherings, travel and some workplace contacts.
The county declined to provide more information about the workplaces since they have not reached five cases, the Oregon Health Authority’s threshold for reporting workplace outbreaks.
Nearly 60% of the county’s cases have been reported since the beginning of November.
The county reported 207 virus cases in December, a record number in one month since the start of the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 118,456 cases and 1,506 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.