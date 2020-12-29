Clatsop County on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male and female between 10 and 19, a woman in her 40s and two men in their 60s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include a female under 10, two men and a woman in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, two men and a woman in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
All 16 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 567 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 111,227 cases and 1,449 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.