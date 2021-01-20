Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases. 

The cases include a male under 10, a female between 10 and 19, two women and a man in their 20s and a woman in her 60s living in the southern part of the county.

Clatsop County Public Health Department

Clatsop County is tracking 713 local coronavirus cases. 

The others live in the northern part of the county and include three females and a male between 10 and 19, two women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 60s and a man and a woman in their 70s. 

All 18 were recovering at home.

The county has recorded 713 cases since March. According to the county, 16 were hospitalized and five have died.

Tags