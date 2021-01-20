Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male under 10, a female between 10 and 19, two women and a man in their 20s and a woman in her 60s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include three females and a male between 10 and 19, two women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 60s and a man and a woman in their 70s.
All 18 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 713 cases since March. According to the county, 16 were hospitalized and five have died.