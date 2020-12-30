Clatsop County on Wednesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include three females and a male between 10 and 19, a man and a woman in their 30s and a man and a woman in their 50s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include two men and a woman in their 20s, a man in his 30s, five women in their 40s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s.
All 19 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 586 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and three have died.
More than a third of the virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic were reported in December.
A county spokesman said it appears many of the recent cases seem connected to holiday parties and gatherings.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 112,260 cases and 1,468 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.