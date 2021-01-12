Clatsop County on Tuesday reported 20 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man and a woman in their 50s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include two males and a female under 10, a female between 10 and 19, two women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, five men and two women in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s and a woman in her 60s.
All 20 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 657 cases since March. According to the county, 11 were hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 127,780 cases and 1,667 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday morning.