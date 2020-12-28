Clatsop County on Monday reported 22 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male and female between 10 and 19, two men in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include three women and two men in their 20s, three men and a woman in their 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s.
All 22 were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 551 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 110,545 cases and 1,433 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.