Clatsop County on Tuesday reported 23 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 20s, four women and a man in their 30s, two women in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s and a man in his 70s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include two females and a male between 10 and 19, a man and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, three men in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Two were hospitalized and the others were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 695 cases since March. According to the county, 16 were hospitalized, including two people who were previously recovering at home, and five have died.