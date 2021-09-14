Clatsop County reported the 25th coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began.

Clatsop County Public Health Department

A 60-year-old man died Sept. 7 at a local hospital, the county said. No other information was immediately available.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 35 new virus cases in the county on Tuesday and two new virus cases over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 2,024 virus cases.

