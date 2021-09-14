breaking County reports 25th virus death The Astorian Sep 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County reported the 25th coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Clatsop County is tracking 25 local coronavirus deaths. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian A 60-year-old man died Sept. 7 at a local hospital, the county said. No other information was immediately available.The Oregon Health Authority reported 35 new virus cases in the county on Tuesday and two new virus cases over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 2,024 virus cases. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Clatsop County Death Medicine Virus Coronavirus Pandemic Hospital Width Oregon Health Authority Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App