breaking County reports 27th virus death The Astorian Sep 28, 2021 Clatsop County reported a 27th death related to the coronavirus. A 73-year-old man died on Sept. 12 at a local hospital. According to the county, the man was unvaccinated against the virus. No other information was immediately available. The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new virus cases for the county on Tuesday.