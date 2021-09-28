Clatsop County reported a 27th death related to the coronavirus.

Clatsop County Public Health Department

Clatsop County is tracking 27 local coronavirus cases. 

A 73-year-old man died on Sept. 12 at a local hospital. According to the county, the man was unvaccinated against the virus.

No other information was immediately available.

The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new virus cases for the county on Tuesday.

Tags