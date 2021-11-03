breaking County reports 28th virus death The Astorian Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County reported a 28th death related to the coronavirus.A 53-year-old woman died on Oct. 13 at a local hospital, according to the county. Clatsop County is tracking 28 coronavirus deaths. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian No other information was immediately available.The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, disclosed several coronavirus cases in the county.The health authority reported four new virus cases on Tuesday, eight new cases over the weekend and six new cases on Friday.Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,478 virus cases as of Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Virus Medicine Clatsop County Oregon Health Authority Death Coronavirus Hospital Microbiology Woman Health Authority Case Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App