Clatsop County reported a 28th death related to the coronavirus.

A 53-year-old woman died on Oct. 13 at a local hospital, according to the county.

Clatsop County Public Health Department

No other information was immediately available.

The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, disclosed several coronavirus cases in the county.

The health authority reported four new virus cases on Tuesday, eight new cases over the weekend and six new cases on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,478 virus cases as of Tuesday.

