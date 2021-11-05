Clatsop County has reported a 29th death related to the coronavirus.

A 79-year-old man died on Sunday at a local hospital, the county said. He had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clatsop County Public Health Department

Clatsop County is tracking 29 local coronavirus deaths.

The county also said a 53-year-old woman who died from the virus on Oct. 13 at a local hospital was unvaccinated. She was the county's 28th virus death.

The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, reported three new virus cases for the county on Friday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,491 virus cases as of Friday.

