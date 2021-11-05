breaking County reports 29th virus death The Astorian Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County has reported a 29th death related to the coronavirus.A 79-year-old man died on Sunday at a local hospital, the county said. He had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Clatsop County is tracking 29 local coronavirus deaths. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian The county also said a 53-year-old woman who died from the virus on Oct. 13 at a local hospital was unvaccinated. She was the county's 28th virus death.The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, reported three new virus cases for the county on Friday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,491 virus cases as of Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Virus Clatsop County Medicine Public Authority Death Coronavirus Hospital Woman Oregon Health Authority Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App