Clatsop County on Monday reported eight new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include two females under 10, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
All eight were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 418 cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, seven have been hospitalized and one has died. The rest were recovering at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 85,788 cases and 1,045 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.