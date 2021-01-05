Clatsop County on Tuesday reported eight new coronavirus cases.
The cases involve a man in his 30s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s living in the northern part of the county.
All eight were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 614 virus cases since March. According to the county, 10 have been hospitalized and three have died.
