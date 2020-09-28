Clatsop County reported Monday that eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A male under the age of 10 and a male and female between the ages of 10 and 19 living in the southern part of the county are tied to the outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton where 95 workers tested positive.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that 86 of the workers that tested positive at Pacific Seafood live in Clatsop County. The county continues to work with the health authority in performing contact tracing, quarantine and other services for positive cases at Pacific Seafood.
The county also reported five others that tested positive, including a woman in her 70s living in the southern part of the county, a female between the ages of 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 50s all living in the northern part of the county.
The county declined to say whether the new cases are tied to other workplaces. All of the individuals were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 230 cases since March.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 32,994 cases and 547 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,805 test results in Clatsop County, including 217 of the positive cases.
