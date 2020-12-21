Clatsop County on Monday reported eight new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include a female between 10 and 19, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman and man in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
All eight were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 503 virus cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
Th Oregon Health Authority reported 103,755 cases and 1,347 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
Ever wonder what the fatality rate for Covid is in Clatsop County?
.005% 2 Deaths, Population Approx. 40,000
