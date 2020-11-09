Clatsop County on Monday reported eight new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include two women in their 20s, two men in their 50s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s.
The county has recorded 292 cases since March. According to the county, 243 have recovered, one was hospitalized and the others were convalescing at home.
“We have community spread,” Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said. “The virus is in the county and is being spread through many routes of exposure.”
