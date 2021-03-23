Clatsop County on Tuesday reported eight new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male between 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s and a man and a woman in their 50s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a man and a woman in their 50s.
Seven were recovering at home and one was reportedly hospitalized in another county for an issue unrelated to the virus.
The county has recorded 816 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 18 were hospitalized and seven have died.