Clatsop County on Monday reported eight new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s living in the northern part of the county.
The others live in the southern part of the county and include a female between the ages of 10 and 19, a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s.
The county has recorded 309 cases since March. According to the county, 266 have recovered, three cases have been hospitalized and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 57,646 cases and 765 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 7,972 test results in Clatsop County, including 303 of the positive cases.
