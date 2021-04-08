An eighth Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The county described the person as a 62-year-old man from the southern part of the county who's case was reported on March 26. The man died on Monday at a Portland-area hospital. No other information was immediately available.
Clatsop County also reported four new virus cases on Thursday.
The cases involve a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and involve a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.
All four were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 853 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 20 were hospitalized and eight have died.