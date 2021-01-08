Clatsop County on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 60s living in the southern part of the county, and two men in their 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s living in the northern part of the county.
All five were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 637 cases since March. According to the county, 11 were hospitalized, including one case reported earlier this week, and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 122,847 cases and 1,575 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.