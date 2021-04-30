Clatsop County on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 30s living in the southern part of the county. The others involve a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s living in the northern part of the county.
All five were recovering at home.
The county said two people listed in virus case reports earlier in the week — a man in his 60s whose case was reported on Monday, and a man in his 60s whose case was reported on Tuesday — have been hospitalized.
The county has recorded 946 virus cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 24 have been hospitalized and eight have died.