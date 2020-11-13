Clatsop County on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases.
The cases include two women and a man in their 30s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 70s.
The county has recorded 301 cases since March. According to the county, 266 have recovered, one was hospitalized and the others were convalescing at home.
