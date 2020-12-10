Clatsop County on Thursday reported five new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male under 10, two men in their 20s and a man in his 40s living in the northern part of the county. A woman in her 20s living in the southern part of the county also tested positive.
All five are recovering at home.
The county has recorded 445 cases since March. According to the county, seven have been hospitalized and two have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 89,838 cases and 1,123 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
