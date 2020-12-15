Clatsop County on Tuesday reported five new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 30s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a man and a woman in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.
All five were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 473 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 96,092 virus cases and 1,214 deaths statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The 54 new deaths reported Tuesday was a single-day record during the pandemic.
