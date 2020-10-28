Clatsop County on Wednesday reported five new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county. A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s living in the southern part of the county also tested positive for the virus.
The county has recorded 250 cases since March. According to the county, 234 have recovered and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 43,228 cases and 671 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 6,956 test results in Clatsop County, including 246 positive cases.
