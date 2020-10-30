Clatsop County on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases.
The cases include two females between the ages of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 40s living in the southern part of the county. A woman in her 50s living in the northern part of the county also tested positive for the virus.
The county has recorded 254 cases since March. According to the county, 234 have recovered and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 44,389 cases and 675 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 7,104 test results in Clatsop County, including 251 of the positive cases.
You know they really should put these new Covid cases in a highlighted red banner at the top of the page, so we can all go on alert!! Maybe add a couple folks dressed up in clown out fits..
In late august I made my way to the Astoria farmers market but on the way there I had to move several Covid Corpses off the road, after getting my carmel corn at the farmers market I was off to home depot to buy paint for my kitchen. Just to park I again had to move several Covid Corpses to clear a parking spot. I then moved on to fred meyers again needing to move several Covid Corpses to make my way there, On the way home there were no less than 3 checkpoints to verify I had a mask at the ready along with 2 backup masks just in case ( I passed with flying colors and was awarded a honorary clown costume!). For all those that have been severely financially impacted by Covid please grit your teeth and do your best to pay your property taxes on time. ( No Covid Corpses were harmed in the making of this satire)
