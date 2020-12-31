Clatsop County on Thursday reported four new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a man in his 40s and two women in their 20s living in the northern part of the county, along with a woman in her 30s living in the southern part of the county.
All four were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 590 virus cases since March. According to the county, nine have been hospitalized and three have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 113,909 cases and 1,477 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.