Clatsop County on Tuesday reported four new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a male between 10 and 19 and a man in his 30s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s.
All four were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 507 cases since March. According to the county, nine were hospitalized and two have died.
The county said it is not reporting the number of people who have recovered because of increased workload during the recent rise in infections.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 105,073 cases and 1,382 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.