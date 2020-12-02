Clatsop County on Wednesday reported four new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.
All four were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 394 virus cases since March. According to the county, 302 have recovered, five have been hospitalized and one has died. The rest were recovering at home.
