Clatsop County reported Monday that four people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 231 cases since March. Two hundred and twenty-one have recovered, according to the county, while the others were convalescing at home.
The county said the new case count is lower than previously reported because some recent cases were counted more than once and others live outside of the county.
